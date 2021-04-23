Getty Villa Reopens With “Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins”

Outer Peristyle at the Getty Villa. Photo: Elon Schoenholz.

Limited number of visitors permitted with free reservations

By Chad Winthrop

Looking for some weekend plans? The Getty Villa museum and gardens in Pacific Palisades has reopened with an exhibition on Mesopotamia featuring work from the Musée du Louvre and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

On Wednesday the Getty Villa reopened for a limited number of visitors with free reservations, with specific one-way routes and other measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

“The Getty Villa is one of the most unique experiences of any art museum, and we are delighted to be able to welcome visitors once again after more than a year’s closure,” said Timothy Potts, Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle Director of the J. Paul Getty Museum.

As always, free advanced reservations will be required to visit the Villa, but to avoid overcrowding a limited number of reservations will be available each day. Galleries too small to accommodate social distancing will be closed, and paths through the galleries and gardens will be one-way.

The Getty Center in Brentwood remains closed to visitors for now, but preparations are under way to reopen the Getty Center museum and grounds next month, with the Getty Library opening some time afterward. Free reservations for the Getty Center will also be required in advance, with limited daily capacity.

Visitors to the Villa will have the opportunity – at last – to see Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins, which was slated to open just days after the Getty Villa was forced to close in March 2020. Organized by the Getty Museum and the Musee du Louvre, Paris, the exhibition features work from the Musée du Louvre with select additional loans from the Bibliothèque nationale de France, Paris, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

“As well as our collections of ancient Greek and Roman art, we are now able to present the most important exhibition of Mesopotamian art ever seen on the West Coast, on loan from the incomparable collections of the Musée du Louvre in Paris. Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins explores the origins of writing, architecture, art, and much else in ancient Iraq over five thousand years ago–a journey back to the origins of civilization that is not to be missed!” Potts said.

On view will be many of the most renowned masterpieces of Mesopotamian art, including the silver cult vase of the Sumerian king Enmetena, the cylinder seal of the royal scribe Ibni-sharrum, statues of Gudea and other kings of Babylonia, and a glazed brick lion from the Ishtar Gate in Babylon.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to download the new Getty Guide app on their phones, either before visiting or while on site. The new Getty Guide app will safely enhance the visit experience, replacing shared guide devices. Visitors should remember to bring their own earbuds. Download the app on Apple or Android phones.

In addition to limited numbers of visitors and one-way routes, other safety measures at the Villa will include:

  • Visitors and staff must wear face coverings
  • Visitors and staff must maintain six feet distance (except within household groups)
  • Visitors will have temperatures checked upon arrival
  • Visitors and staff displaying symptoms (coughing, sneezing, fever) will not be allowed to enter
  • Staff are required to wash hands regularly; visitors are urged to do so as well
  • Café meals will be pre-packaged
  • The Family Forum remains closed

Make free advance reservations for the Getty Villa Museum.

in News
Related Posts
The scene of a fire at Casa Nostra Ristorante in the Palisades Highlands.. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Catches Fire

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

Friday night fire at Casa Nostra Ristorante By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant caught fire Friday night. According...
News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
News

Earth Day Palisades Cereal Drive

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

An Earth Day cereal drive is coming to Pacific Palisades this weekend and everyone who donates will get a free...
News, Video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...

Photo: Getty.
Dining, News

Fine Wine Shop Coming to the Neighborhood

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Local real estate agent looking to open Brentwood Fine Wines By Toi Creel A local is looking to open a...
News

Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

April 21, 2021

Read more
April 21, 2021

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...
News, Video

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
News, Video

Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive: Palisades Today – April, 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive * Missing Local...
Homeless, News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 18, 2021

Read more
April 18, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...
News, Video

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...

Rendering of the Malibu Inn Motel. Credit: Burdge and Associates Architects.
News, Real Estate

Luxury Motel Could Replace PCH Parking Lot

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Hotel planned for south of Malibu Pier By Chad Winthrop  A developer wants to replace a parking lot on Pacific...

Photographs courtesy of TheAgencyRe.com.
News, Real Estate

Hearst Mansion Nears $90 Million Listing Price Tag by Palisades Real Estate Agent

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A new Beverly Hills mansion has been relisted on the market with an updated price tag by a Palisades real...

Will Rogers State Beach looking east towards where a temporary homeless shelter has been proposed. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Homeless, News

BCC Unanimously Opposes Bonin’s Palisades Shelter Plan

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

BCC passes motion opposing Mike Bonin’s plan to bring more temporary shelters to Westside  By Sam Catanzaro The Brentwood Community...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Fourth of July Palisades Parade and Fireworks Likely Back on This Year

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Letter from Matt Rodman, Palisades Americanism Parade Association President. Dear Fellow Palisadians, On behalf of the Palisades Americanism Parade Association...
Homeless, News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR