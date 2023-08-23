(Correction) Getty Villa to Hold Perfume-Making Workshop

Participants Will Explore Spices and Oils Ancient Romans Used

By Zach Armstrong

The Getty Villa will hold a free, drop-in, perfume-making workshop, where visitors create their own Roman perfumes using ancient ingredients.

The free event will happen Aug. 26, 2023, Sept. 23, and Sept. 30 all at 11 a.m. Participants will build custom perfumes by exploring the spices and oils ancient Romans used, and learn how these materials were considered alluring and exotic to the ancients.

For more information, go to https://patch.com/california/brentwood/calendar/event/20230826/2b544f2b-5e22-4164-8bbe-d680ae3b582f/making-scents-of-the-ancient-world-rome.

A previous version of this article incorrectly headlined that the class was for candles.