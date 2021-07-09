Gladstones Redevelopment Presentation Hosted by Palisades Community Council

Thomas Tellefsen on behalf of the concessionaire, PCH Beach Associates LLC updated PPCC on the progress of the Gladstones Redevelopment project and answered board member questions, learn more in this video brought to you by Bike Shop Santa Monica.

