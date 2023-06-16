Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Acquires Luxurious Malibu Home

The Home Includes a Movie Theater and a Gourmet Kitchen

Last year, a Malibu house located in Point Dume was listed for sale. Despite its hefty asking price of $34.5 million, the blufftop property found a buyer in an undisclosed technology executive. Dirt.com reported that the purchaser is Google co-founder Sergey Brin, one of the world’s wealthiest men.

Brin has long been based in Silicon Valley. But he has been known to frequent events like the annual Burning Man festival and has made appearances at the launch of a mushroom e-commerce brand in Topanga Canyon, Dirt reported.

Constructed in 1953, the home features over 6,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Highlights include two separate master suites, a state-of-the-art movie theater, a sleek gourmet kitchen, and an array of patio spaces accessible through multiple doors.