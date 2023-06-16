Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Acquires Luxurious Malibu Home

Photo: Instagram: @ser_eybrin

The Home Includes a Movie Theater and a Gourmet Kitchen

Last year, a Malibu house located in Point Dume was listed for sale. Despite its hefty asking price of $34.5 million, the blufftop property found a buyer in an undisclosed technology executive. Dirt.com reported that the purchaser is Google co-founder Sergey Brin, one of the world’s wealthiest men.

Brin has long been based in Silicon Valley. But he has been known to frequent events like the annual Burning Man festival and has made appearances at the launch of a mushroom e-commerce brand in Topanga Canyon, Dirt reported.

Constructed in 1953, the home features over 6,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Highlights include two separate master suites, a state-of-the-art movie theater, a sleek gourmet kitchen, and an array of patio spaces accessible through multiple doors.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Walk Past These Luxurious Palisades Homes

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Take a walk in a magnificent neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews Take a walk in a luxurious Palisades neighborhood...
News, Real Estate

(Survey) Has the Palisades Village Been a Good Thing for Pacific Palisades?

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on the Impact of Palisades Village. Create your own user feedback survey
Hard news, News

(Video) Luxury French Clothing Brand Opening Store in Palisades

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Saint Laurent specialized in haute couture, leather accessories and more. @palisadesnews Saint Laurent to soon open its Pacific Palisades store...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Council Member Curren Price Charged By LA District Attorney

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Price Charged Multiple Counts Of Embezzlement and Perjury  By Dolores Quintana In a surprise announcement, Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

How Polluted Are the Waters at Will Rogers State Beach?

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Some Areas Got a Failing Grade, While Others Got an A+ in a New Report By Zach Armstrong Waters surrounding...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

Task Force Says Man Who Exposed Himself Left the Palisades Area

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

LAPD Said They Did Not Receive Reports on the Incident By Zach Armstrong When asked about a recently reported incident...

Photo: Instagram: @lientigre/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Malibu Wine Tasting Event Taking Place This Weekend

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Journey Begins at the Heart of Malibu, Where Several Wine Tasting Options Await Embark on a wine tasting experience...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ATAM Holding Culinary Camp for Kids

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

Participants Will Cook and Savor at Least Two Plates a Day The Academy of Technology, Art and Music will hold...

Photo: Instagram: @deliziosocinque
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What’s on the Menu at Delizioso Cinque?

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

Paninis, Pizza, Soups, Salads and Gelato Is Served By Zach Armstrong Delizioso Cinque opened in Pacific Palisades this year inside...
News

Explore Pacific Ocean Views and Recreation at Ventura Harbor Village

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne Getaway to scenic Ventura Harbor Village and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Coast nestled in Ventura,...
News

Champagne Yacht: A One-of-a Kind Charter Experience

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne This summer, elevate a special occasion by taking it on the water — yacht style.  Charter off the...
News

A Favorite Among Frequent Travelers: H. Savinar Luggage Co

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne For all your travel and exploration needs, H. Savinar Luggage Co. is a dealer you can trust. ...
News

Online Program Invites Spanish Learners to Dive Into Culture

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne Learning a new language can be difficult, but with the right tools, it can be a complete...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

New Sewing and Fashion Camp for Kids Coming to Palisades

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

Registration Can Be Made Online, but Walk-Ins Are Welcome By Zach Armstrong The Academy of Technology, Art and Music is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR