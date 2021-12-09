Guests at Palisades Home Robbed at Gunpoint During Holiday Party

LAPD has said that they are currently investigating more than 100 similar robberies that have taken place in the last few months. 

By Dolores Quintana

A Pacific Palisades home was robbed during a holiday party that had several dozen guests recently. 

CBS Los Angeles interviewed the owner of the home, who asked not to be identified or shown on camera, who said, “I’m feeling disturbed, violated that people were in our house with guns.” According to the homeowner, the robbers “threatened them and said, ‘You need to give me your wallet, iPhone. One of them was wearing an Apple watch and their jewelry.” The homeowner also said, “It happened in our family room and it disgusts me because that’s the place where we spend a lot of time.”

The robbers were recorded in footage taken by the home’s two security cameras as they walked up to the house on Rimmer Avenue and then through the front gate. It was there that the intruders found two female party guests who had left the party to retrieve belongings from their purses. The robbers were armed and intimidated the victims with their weapons. According to CBS Los Angeles, no one was hurt, but victims are afraid that if this type of crime goes unchecked that the situation could grow more dire in the future.  

There have been a number of disturbing robberies in the last month in the news. In Hancock Park, three people were beaten and robbed by three men who impersonated LAPD officers in a follow home robbery. Right around the same time, a man took the opportunity of an engagement party to enter a home and steal money. The LAPD has said that they are currently investigating more than 100 similar robberies that have taken place in the last few months. 

Steve Bardack, who is a friend of the victims and willing to go on the record said, “It’s happening all over the city.” He and other friends of the victims feel that penalties aren’t adequate and that the bail system doesn’t deter criminals or keep them in jail. Bardack added, “The idea of a no bail or low bail environment only emboldens and perpetuates a systemic problem. It’s getting worse and it’s rapidly, rapidly deteriorating.” as quoted by CBS Los Angeles.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the LAPD verified that there was an event at the home in the Palisades, but would not give further comment on the situation.

