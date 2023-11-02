Halloween Night Fire in Palisades Extinguished by LAFD

Photo: Getty Images

The Blaze Posed a Possible Risk for Structures in the Area of the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates

By Zach Armstrong

A brush fire started at 100 N Temescal Canyon Rd. in Pacific Palisades affecting about a quarter-acre of light and medium brush was put out by LAFD on Halloween night, according to Hoodline. 

As per an LAFD alert, the blaze posed a possible risk for structures in the area of the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates (Samoa Way), a mobile home park adjacent to the Pacific Coast Highway at 16321 Pacific Coast Hwy Space E. No evacuation orders were considered needed.

A minimum amount of wind blowing helped officials quell the fire, according to Hoodline, while the area’s topography also assisted in controlling the fire’s movement. After the fire was controlled, mop-up operations were initiated to put out other hot spots.

