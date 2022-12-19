Hate Crimes in LA County Reach Highest Level in 20 Years

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002

By Susan Payne

The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations recently released its 2021 Hate Crime Report, and the results are among the highest seen since 2002. 

Reporting a 23% increase in hate crimes since 2020, the report noted 786 victims of hate crimes in 2021 with more than half of the violence spurred by racism. Blacks, Latinos, Jews and LGBTQ individuals were among the highest violently targeted groups. 

Only 49 cases were referred to the district attorney’s office in 2021, according to the report, and of those 49 cases, charges were filed in 42 cases. Of the adults prosecuted, the report stated 31 were charged with felonies and nine with misdemeanors.

“We really feel it’s necessary to not hide the ugly reality of hate violence in our communities, which is what these findings and numbers represent,” said Robin Toma, the executive director of the Human Relations Commission, at a news conference on the report.

Toma attributed part of the increase to the fact that the county has made it easier to report hate crimes in recent years. In 2020, the county launched its LA vs Hate initiative, which includes a government hotline (211) for reporting hate crimes.

Political polarization also likely fueled the increase. In the last 11 months, the Los Angeles Times said the country has a massacre of Black shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store and a rampage at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said during the report conference that the country was in the throes of a “hate crisis.”

District Attorney George Gascón said the uptick in hate crimes has continued through 2022 and that his office filed a record number of criminal cases involving hate crimes this year. 

“The numbers are clearly troubling,” Gascón said. “I have to say that I’m deeply disturbed about what we’re seeing.”

The report highlighted an increase of hate crimes in every category compared to 2020. Twenty five more hate crimes motivated by religion. Of the 111 religious-motivated crimes, three quarters of them targeted Jews. 

Eighteen more crimes related to sexual orientation were reported. Of 140 sexual orientation-motivated crimes, 85% targeted gay men. 

In the report, there were 67 more hate crimes motivated by race. Of the 473 racial hate crimes, half of those victims were Black, in a county where Black resident make up 9% of the population, according to the LA Times. 

Anti-Asian hate crimes amassed 77 – the most in two decades. 

The report also listed some of those hate crimes in detail: 

  • In January of 2021, a maintenance worker reported a Santa Clarita elementary school covered in antisemitic graffiti. 
  • A Hollywood-based LGBTQ organization was threatened by a person who said they would shoot people at the facility, who also used racial slurs. 
  • A driver in West Los Angeles threw a metal coil and a bottle at an Iranian woman, yelling insults. 

Although the report presented data from 2021, experts have said the trend is continuing into 2022. 

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino analyzed data from the Los Angeles Police Department and found that hate crimes in Los Angeles rose by 12% in the first 10 months of 2022 over the same period in 2021. The center also analyzed that hate crimes targeting Black people rose 38% — to 168 from 122 — and anti-Jewish hate crimes went up 13%, to 80 from 71.

Brian Levin, the director of the center, told the LA Times he expects the number of hate crimes to continue rising into 2023 with high-profile figures such as Kanye West openly spouting antisemitic remarks online and in interviews. Two months ago, a hate group waved a banner on a 405 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles in support of the rapper’s comments, according to the LA Times.

“It’s not just the kind of antisemitic attack now that occurs where someone wants to be anonymous in a dark alley,” Levin told the LA Times. “This is an in-your-face brazen type of antisemitism.”

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found...

P-22 in front of the Hollywood Sign in Griffith Park (taken with remote camera).Photo: Steve Winter via NPS.gov.
News

Beloved Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized Following Medical Evaluation

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

“Several severe injuries and chronic health problems,” cited by state biologists By Sam Catanzaro Beloved mountain lion P-22 was euthanized...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Two Robberies at Pali High

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Morning As you can see our area was very busy last...
News, Real Estate, Video

‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 19th, 2022

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* ‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb* Rare Listing In The Polo...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
News

Developer Sentenced for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million L.A. County Lease

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...

P-22 walking through his territory in Griffith Park at night (photo taken with a remote camera).
News

Euthanasia on the Table Following Capture of P-22

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Cat is showing signs of deteriorating health By Sam Catanzaro The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National...

Left: Marianne Riggins. Right: Doug Stewart. Photo: City of Malibu.
News

City of Malibu Swears in Two Newly Elected Council Members

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

City also appoints Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem The Malibu City Council swore in two newly elected Councilmembers and the...
News

LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Homelessness Is Linked to a Two-Fold Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice...
News

“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of...
Food & Drink, News, Video

‘Million Meals Match’ $1 Donations Supply Eight Meals at Westside Food Bank

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...

Photo: santamonicapubcrawl.com
Dining, News

Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this...

Photo: Lou Karmer.
News, Upbeat Beat

Annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho! Returns This Weekend

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Event returns to Simon Meadow this Saturday The holidays mean it’s time for the annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho!...
News, Upbeat Beat

West Los Angeles Community Police Station Holding Holiday Toy Drive

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Drop off donations through December 20 at the West LA Community Police Station on Butler Avenue The West LA Community...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR