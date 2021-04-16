Hearst Mansion Nears $90 Million Listing Price Tag by Palisades Real Estate Agent

A new Beverly Hills mansion has been relisted on the market with an updated price tag by a Palisades real estate agent

The Hearst Mansion is being co-listed by Anthony Marguleas, the Founder of Amalfi Estates Founder, at a price of $89,750,000.

Located just three blocks north of Sunset Boulevard at 1011 N. Beverly Drive and considered as one of LA county’s most iconic homes, the mansion boasts amenities such as eight bedrooms,15 bathrooms and a traditional living room with a 22-feet high hand-painted ceiling. The home also includes a nightclub, two projection rooms, a room for billiards, a fireplace and a two story library.

The home, despite its grandeur and beauty, has had a history of financial troubles. In addition to Marguleas,it’s also being sold by a bankruptcy trustee. It previously was listed on the market for $165 million, but due to lack of sale was relisted.

The 36,000 square feet home, able to accommodate 1000 guests, was designed by architect Gordon Kaufman and originally built in 1927. Legendary buildings also designed by Kaufman include the infamous Los Angeles Times Building, Greystone Mansion, and Santa Anita Park.

The 3.5 acres of home also includes a pool house, two staff/guest apartments, a pavilion for tennis pavilion. The home was originally owned by Publishing mogul William Randolph Hearst and actress Marion Davies who had an affair.

The home has a string of celebrity visitors including John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy who spent their honeymoon at the home. The movies The Godfather and The Bodyguard were also filmed at the home. In 2019 it was also the location of singer Adele’s 31st birthday party. Beyoncé also filmed her visual album Black Is King at the home as well.