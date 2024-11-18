Here’s Who The Lakers Will Honor Next With a Statue Outside Crypto.com Arena: Report

Photo: Google Earth

Before Coaching, He Was an NBA Player for a Decade, Spending Five Seasons With the Lakers and Winning a Championship

Showtime-era coach Pat Riley will soon join the ranks of Lakers legends immortalized in bronze outside Crypto.com Arena. The team announced Monday that Riley, who led the Lakers to four NBA championships in the 1980s, will be the next figure honored with a statue on Star Plaza, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

“Pat is a Lakers icon,” said Jeanie Buss, the team’s controlling owner, in a statement, as reported by The Times. “His professionalism, commitment to his craft, and game preparation paved the way for the coaching we see across the league today.” Buss also credited her late father, Jerry Buss, for recognizing Riley’s ability to mold talented players into a cohesive, championship-winning team.

Riley’s storied Lakers tenure began as an assistant coach in 1979-80. After Paul Westhead’s dismissal early in the 1981-82 season, Riley took over as head coach, guiding the Lakers to NBA titles in 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988. Known for his impeccable style—marked by slicked-back hair and Armani suits—Riley became synonymous with the team’s up-tempo “Showtime” brand of basketball.

Before coaching, Riley was an NBA player for a decade, spending five seasons with the Lakers and winning a championship in 1972. He later earned another title as head coach and team president of the Miami Heat in 2006 and oversaw additional championships in 2013 and 2014 as Heat team president.

Riley’s statue, set for completion in 2026, will join those of Lakers greats Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West, Chick Hearn, Kobe Bryant, and Elgin Baylor, cementing his legacy within Lakers lore.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...
Hard, News

SMPD Investigate Booby Trap Incident on Exposition Boulevard

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Incident Prompted a Response From the Los Angeles County Bomb Squad and Led to Felony Charges A 61-year-old man...

Photo: St. Matthews
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: St. Matthew’s 33rd Christmas Faire to Feature Silent Auction & Festive Shopping

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Proceeds Will Benefit St. Matthew’s Outreach Partners—Nonprofits Dedicated to Improving the Lives of Neighbors in Need St. Matthew’s Parish in...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Allegedly Stabs Elderly Mother in Santa Monica Apartment

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Suspect Allegedly Attacked Victim in Her Bedroom; Police Recover Weapon at Scene A 43-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after...

Photo: CDC
Food & Drink, News

CDC Issues Warning of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

1 Dead, 39 Sickened in Multistate E. Coli Outbreak  A multistate outbreak of E. coli infections has been linked to...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Theatre Palisades to Present Evening of Christopher Durang’s Work

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Durang’s Career Saw Him Acclaimed for Works Like “Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You” and “Beyond Therapy” Theatre...
News, Video

(Video) Plaque Apologizing for Racist Policies Unveiled Outside Santa Monica City Hall

November 15, 2024

Read more
November 15, 2024

In Addition to the Plaque, the City of Santa Monica is Set to Include Racial Inclusion as Part of its...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Returns to Palisades Village

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

The Village will transform into a winter wonderland on Dec. 7.
News, Video

(Video) Rose Bowl Half Marathon is Returning to Los Angeles

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

The 13.1 Mi Course Traverses Historic Neighborhoods and Scenic Views.
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
News

Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found in Texas, Family Disputes LAPD’s Closure of the Case

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Family Questions Authenticity of Inflammatory Social Media Posts The events in the case of Chanel Maya Banks, the Playa Vista-based...
Hard, News

No Injuries Reported After Multi-Acre Brush Fire in Palisades

November 13, 2024

Read more
November 13, 2024

No Evacuation Orders Were Issued A multi-acre brush fire that erupted Wednesday morning near multimillion-dollar homes in Pacific Palisades was...
News

SANTA MONICA HOTELS OFFER EXTRA BEDROOM PROGRAM FOR LOCALS WELCOMING VISITORS

November 13, 2024

Read more
November 13, 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (November 11, 2024) – Santa Monica Travel & Tourism announces the return of the popular “I Wish...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR