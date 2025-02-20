H&H Bagels Sets Opening Date for Santa Monica Location

Photo: Instagram: @handhbagels

The chain is known for its pop culture appearances—including a memorable mention in Seinfeld

H&H Bagels, the iconic New York bagel chain known for its pop culture appearances—including a memorable mention in Seinfeld—is set to open its first California location on Feb. 26 at 710 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, the company announced. The new storefront marks the brand’s West Coast debut as part of a national expansion.

Founded in 1972 on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, H&H Bagels has built a reputation for serving what many consider the quintessential New York bagel. The company currently operates seven locations in New York City and one in Boca Raton, Florida, with additional openings planned for Washington, D.C., in 2025.

To commemorate its Santa Monica launch, H&H Bagels will donate all proceeds from its first week of operation to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund, according to NBC4.

Bagel enthusiasts in Los Angeles will soon be able to enjoy H&H’s signature offerings, which range from classic bagels with a variety of cream cheese spreads to hearty breakfast sandwiches, including the “Avocado, Egg & Cheese” and the “NOVA Salmon with The Works.”

