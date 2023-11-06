Homeless Task Force To Discuss Restructuring, Other Subjects at Upcoming Meeting

The Event Will Feature Prominent Speakers

On Monday, Nov. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness will hold its community meeting webinar with the theme “Together on a New Path.”

This online event will feature prominent speakers who will discuss the restructuring of PPTFH, as well as its collaboration with The People Concern and the Los Angeles Police Department to compassionately and effectively address homelessness in the Pacific Palisades community.

Featured Speakers:

John Maceri: CEO of The People Concern

Captain Richard Gabaldon: LAPD

Carmen Kallberg and Cindi Young: PPTFH Co-Chairs

John Maceri, a respected thought leader, will discuss the new relationship between PPTFH and The People Concern. He will provide insights into how this collaboration will function now and in the future, highlighting the strengths and challenges that lie ahead. Captain Gabaldon will delve into the LAPD’s successful collaboration with PPTFH and discuss how the LAPD will continue to maintain a robust working relationship in addressing homelessness. Carmen Kallberg and Cindi Young, the new Co-Chairs of PPTFH, will outline their goals and requirements for the coming year.

Email questions and comments to info@pptfh.org. For registration and more information, go to https://palisadeshomeless.org/community-meetings/.