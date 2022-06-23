Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in documents seeking $20M of funding for renovations.
.
Video brought to you by Pudu Pudu.
Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations
Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in documents seeking $20M of funding for renovations.
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead
June 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022: Palisades Today – June 20th, 2022
June 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* 45th Annual Will Rogers 5k/10k Run Is Back!* Congratulations Palisades Charter High...
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
Mayor’s Proposal Would Allow for Billboards in Pacific Palisades
A proposal from city officials would expand the types of billboards and advertisements allowed on Pacific Palisades streets. .Video sponsored by...
America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”
World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
June 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus! Palisades Today – June 13th, 2022
June 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus!*...
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...Read more
POPULAR
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...Read more