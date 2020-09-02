There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and trends with coffee expert Allie Altman from 10 speed coffee, in this video brought to you by Artist Michael Hunt.
How Do You Brew?
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building: Palisades Today – August, 31, 2020
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building * New Covid19 Reopening Guide...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Westside Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 27, 2020 Staff Writer
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Popular Pacific Palisades Eatery No Longer
August 20, 2020 Staff Writer
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Taste–a popular Pacific Palisades Californian cuisine eatery–has closed. Learn more in...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
How Do You Brew?
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...Read more