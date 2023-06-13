A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased, endangering public safety and worsening the housing crisis.
Illegal Short-Term Rental Violations Increase as City Enforcement Decreases
Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee
June 12, 2023 Dolores Quintana
ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of District...
(Gallery) Property With Infinity Pool, Temperature-Controlled Wine Room and Steam Room on Market for Nearly $8M
June 12, 2023 Staff Writer
Each Bedroom Is Accompanied by En-Suite Bathrooms and Walk-in Closets Providing ocean and mountain vistas, a single-story residence in Pacific...
Hedge Fund Tycoon Drops Nearly $50M on Palisades Home
June 11, 2023 Staff Writer
The Purchase Is His Most Significant Real Estate Investment Renowned hedge fund tycoon Thomas Laffont and his wife Liz have...
Revealed Photos Show Kate Hudson’s Adjacent Palisades Homes
June 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
One of the Properties Is Hudson’s Childhood Home By Zach Armstrong Aerial shots reported by Life & Style news outlet...
Mayor Karen Bass Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus
June 9, 2023 Staff Writer
A Regular Test Revealed That She Had Been Infected Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for Coronavirus, and her office...
(Video) This Antique Store Sells It All in Palisades
June 9, 2023 Staff Writer
Collections Antiques and Books is Located Next to Palisades Village @palisadesnews Collections Antiques and Books sells it all in Pacific...
Power Outage Impacts 124 in Palisades
The Outage Was Centered West of Temescal Canyon By Zach Armstrong On June 6, the Los Angeles Department of Water...
Pair Caught on Camera Stealing Purse at Palisades Restaurant
The Perpetrators Visited Several Restaurants By Zach Armstrong A pair of purse-stealing thieves at Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar in Pacific...
The Michelin Guide Announces New California Restaurants Added To The Guide
June 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Westside Restaurants Are On The List; Designations Will Be Announced on July 18 By Dolores Quintana The MICHELIN Guide is...
(Video) Check Out New Renovations at Palisades’ Starbucks
June 8, 2023 Staff Writer
The Starbucks next to Palisades Village has reopened after weeks of renovations. @palisadesnews Palisades’ Starbucks has finished renovations! Take a...
These Menu Items Cost $150 at Gladstones
The Restaurant Provides Beautiful Beachside Dining By Zach Armstrong Gladstones is a seafood delicacy of the Pacific Palisades. Founded in...
Food Trucks to Accompany Elvis Movie Screening
The Over Two-Hour Long Movie Pictures the Life of Music Icon Elvis By Zach Armstrong A series of food trucks...
(Video) This Is Where Polo Is Played in Palisades
June 7, 2023 Staff Writer
The Will Rogers Polo Club hosts its activities on this field in Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews This is where Polo happens...
Traci Park Honors Co-President of Palisades Organization as “Pioneer Woman of the Year”
June 6, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Browning is the Co-President; Chair, Leadership Team of PPTFH By Zach Armstrong In her weekly newsletter, Traci Park honored the...
Skateboard Building Offered at Upcoming ATAM Camp
June 6, 2023 Staff Writer
Once the Skateboards Are Completed, Campers Skate Together The Academy of Technology, Art and Music Summer Camp’s Week 5 will...
digital
