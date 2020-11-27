Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater Home” outdated? and we’ll check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
November 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open: Palisades Today – November, 23, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open * Homicides Reach...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
