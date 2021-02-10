Is roller skating having a resurgence?

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more in this video brought to you by 911 covid testing center.

in Video, Westside Wellness
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 10, 2021

February 10, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Food & Drink, Video

Palisades YMCA Helping Families in Need

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Palisades YMCA is helping families in need by distributing bags of fresh veggies and groceries every Thursdays. find out more...
Video

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
News, Video

Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified: Palisades Today – February, 8, 2021

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified * Fifteen...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Real Estate, Video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
News, Video

Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Westside Wellness

CVS to Begin COVID-19 Vaccines

February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...

Marcie Polier-Swartz with her brother, Brad Zalben. Marcie has been attending medical appointments with her brother on an ongoing basis since 2000.
News, Westside Wellness

Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness

February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021

By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
Video

Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
News, Video

$9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon: Palisades Today – February, 1, 2021

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * $9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Video

Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...

