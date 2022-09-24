Jae Omar-Design Brentwood Mansion Lists for Nearly $12 Million

The home is built for the concept of indoor/outdoor living that comes with an open plan layout and glass walls

By Dolores Quintana

A new home designed by Jae Omar has been listed for sale for $11.995 million in Brentwood as reported by MansionGlobal.com. The six-bedroom mansion was a joint venture between Omar, architect Eran Gispan and developer JVE Development.

Matt Altman from The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman said, as quoted by Mansion Global.com “I personally think Jae is the most talented designer I’ve seen in a long time. He’s got such great style and a such unique look [to his properties], and the quality is on such a different level.”

The home is built for the concept of indoor/outdoor living that comes with an open plan layout, glass walls that open out into the back yard from the kitchen and living room and wood paneling throughout the home.

The backyard comes with a pool and hot tub and an outdoor kitchen and bar with seating and another “accessory dwelling” or what most homes call a guest house that could also be used for other purposes.

Matt Altman further states that, as quoted by Mansion Global.com, “The accessory dwelling unit in the back is incredible, the sheer size of it,” Mr. Altman said. “It’s right off the pool and fully set up. You can use it as a giant cabana pool area, or turn it into an incredible gym.”

Altman and his brother Josh Altman as well as Jacqueline Chernov of Compass are the listing agents for the property.