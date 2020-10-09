Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her Beverly Hills Guest Home, and local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
Los Angeles Home-Sharing Ordinance Enforcement Enhancements
October 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angels City Council has enhanced its home sharing ordinance to help identify unregistered or improperly registered sites When Los...
LA County Approves $75M to Fund Acquisition of Motels for Homeless Housing
October 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal: Palisades Today – October, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal *...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending
October 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th: Palisades Today – October, 5, 2020
October 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th * LA City Council...
Likely Winners and Losers Among the Propositions
October 5, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist The presidential election appears to be no contest in California, if the polls are...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! Palisades Today – October, 1, 2020
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! * Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes...
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
September 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
