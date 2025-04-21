LADWP Cites 114-Year-Old Court Ruling to Defend Against Lawsuits Over Pacific Palisades Fire

The legal strategy comes in response to a growing wave of lawsuits that claim LADWP’s alleged mismanagement contributed to the fire

As hundreds of residents seek to hold the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water and Power (LADWP) accountable for the devastating Pacific Palisades Fire, the utility is reviving a 114-year-old California Supreme Court decision to argue it bears no legal obligation to provide water for firefighting.

Attorneys for LADWP, represented by Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP, cited the 1911 ruling Niehaus Bros. Co. v. Contra Costa Water Co. in recent court filings, arguing that water utilities cannot be held liable for failing to supply water to fight fires without a specific contract to do so.

“California courts have long rejected attempts to hold water utilities liable for a failure to provide water to fight fires, absent some specific contract to do so,” LADWP attorneys wrote in documents submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court.

The legal strategy comes in response to a growing wave of lawsuits filed by more than 600 property owners and residents who claim LADWP’s alleged mismanagement of water resources and power infrastructure contributed to the fire’s destruction. The Jan. 7, 2025 blaze destroyed 6,837 homes and businesses, damaged nearly 1,000 more, and killed 12 people.

At the heart of the plaintiffs’ claims is the allegation that the 117-million-gallon Santa Ynez Reservoir, which served the Pacific Palisades area, was drained in February 2024 for an unfinished repair—leaving the community reliant on three smaller tanks with just 3 million gallons of water. Those tanks ran dry within 12 hours of the fire’s outbreak, plaintiffs say.

“This is about accountability for decisions that left our community vulnerable,” said Alexander Robertson IV, an attorney representing the plaintiffs. He criticized LADWP’s reliance on the Niehaus decision, calling the argument outdated and irrelevant. “LADWP’s reliance upon a 114-year-old case misses the mark,” Robertson told KTLA. “Our case doesn’t allege breach of contract. It’s about inverse condemnation—government action that caused catastrophic damage.”

Inverse condemnation is a legal theory under which plaintiffs can seek compensation when public infrastructure causes property loss. Robertson argues that such claims are not subject to the immunities LADWP is attempting to invoke. He also pointed to LADWP’s own planning materials, which state that the Santa Ynez Reservoir was specifically intended to support fire suppression and “other customer needs.”

As reported by the Los Angeles Daily News, LADWP has not publicly commented on the litigation. However, Martin Adams, the agency’s former general manager and chief engineer, said he was unaware of any contract guaranteeing continuous water for firefighting. “I don’t know if the city would issue a contract like that… that would make it impossible to do routine maintenance,” Adams said. He added that the water system “wasn’t designed for such a big fire” and “outperformed standards” under the circumstances.

The lawsuits, consolidated under Dan Grigsby et al. v. City of Los Angeles, are pending in Los Angeles Superior Court before Judge Stuart M. Rice. A status conference scheduled for April 23, 2025, will address whether the court will allow early discovery or stay proceedings pending the city’s demurrer. The city has requested that a lead complaint be filed to address threshold legal issues first.

Meanwhile, the lawsuits are expected to grow as additional victims join the litigation. Plaintiffs’ legal teams—including Robertson & Associates, Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis, and Boyle Law PC—are pushing for early mediation, citing favorable outcomes in previous wildfire cases such as the Thomas and Woolsey fires.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Residents Reunite Months After Wildfires at ‘Rooted in Resilience’ Event

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Three Months After the Devastating Wildfires, Palisadians Reconnected at Clover Park for a Day of Music, Games, Food and More...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Affordable Housing Complex Proposed to Replace 1940s Mar Vista Fourplex

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Plans call for the demolition of the four-unit structure, which was reportedly sold in November for $1.9 million A 1940s-era...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Siblings Stabbed on Santa Monica Beach

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The stabbing comes amid heightened concerns over nighttime safety at Santa Monica State Beach A brother and sister were hospitalized...
News

Registration is Open for Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Summer programs at Harvard-Westlake are open for registration.  Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts,...
News, Upbeat

Input Sought on Future of Santa Monica Airport as Planning Enters Key Phase

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

The final phase of the planning process is expected to conclude in late 2025 The City of Santa Monica is...

Photo: Instagram: @shop12thtribe
News, Upbeat

LA Women’s Fashion Brand Opens New Store on Abbot Kinney

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

The Venice opening follows the success of the brand’s first permanent store, which debuted in 2023 in the Arts District...
News, Video

(Video) Malibu Discovery Party at Santa Monica Place

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North Italia Restaurant. Rosenthal Winery. Bristol Farms. Beautiful Sea Creatures. Chrysalis. Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News, Upbeat

Debris Cleared from Palisades Library in Six Days: Mayor Bass

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

The library, along with the nearby Recreation Center and playground, were prioritized in the city’s debris removal operation The site...

Photo: Caltrans
Hard, News

Overnight Closures Set for PCH Near Corral Canyon for Construction Shift

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

This marks the final phase of a broader project that includes repairing or replacing 12 drainage culverts Overnight lane closures...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Identify Dog Owner in Fatal Poodle Attack

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

Authorities released surveillance footage of the man walking the dog and asked the public for assistance Police have identified the...
Dining, News

Over $2.4M in Recovery Grants Available for Wildfire-Affected Restaurants

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

To qualify, restaurants must have no more than five locations, generate less than $5 million in annual revenue, and be...
News, Video

(Video) Nonprofits Break Ground for 78-Unit Affordable Housing Complex on 20th St.

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Projected for a 2027 completion, half its units are reserved for those experiencing homelessness at the time of move-in Projected...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Burned Retail Strip Sells in Palisades, Marking First Post-Wildfire Commercial Sale

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

The property remains uncleared and will require a lengthy permitting and review process before any redevelopment A fire-ravaged retail lot...

Photo: Instagram
News

Malibu Discovery Celebrates 15 Years With Seaside Wonderland Bash in Santa Monica

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Cocktails, Community, and a Cause: Seaside Wonderland Arrives April 17 Malibu Discovery will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a community-focused...

Photo: LA28
Hard, News

Long Beach Replaces Santa Monica as Site of LA28 Olympic Beach Volleyball

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Santa Monica’s withdrawal follows a public study session held by the City Council  Beach volleyball at the 2028 Summer Olympics...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR