LAFD Rescues Two Hikers in Pacific Palisades Over Weekend

The Incidents Occurred About 7 Miles Apart

By Zach Armstrong

In two separate incidents over the weekend, one day apart from each other, parademics from LAFD helicopters descended into the Pacific Palisades to rescue hikers.

On Saturday, July 13 at around 11:30 a.m., first responders located a 61-year-old woman with leg pain following a fall on the Los Leones Trail. LAFD reported that paramedics treated the patient on the scene, while LAFD helicopters planned to hoist the patient and transport her to a nearby hospital.



The next day, just after 9:30 a.m., about seven miles apart from the prior incident, paramedics were lowered from LAFD helicopters to assess and treat a 53-year-old male patient in a remote location of Topanga State Park. The hiker was reported to be in a “difficult-to-access location” within the park.