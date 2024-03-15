LAPD Identify Suspect Who Struck 6-Year-Old Girl Last Weekend

An Arrest Was Made Following “Another Incident” in Venice

By Zach Armstrong

The Los Angeles Police have identified Ahsante Lamar Morgan, a 23-year-old believed to be experiencing homelessness, as the sought suspect who struck a six-year-old girl less than a week ago.

An arrest was made following “another incident” in Venice. He is currently in custody.

On Sunday, March 10 at around 7 p.m., as previously reported by Mirror Media Group, Morgan sat at a bus stop near the Main Street and Marine Avenue intersection. The child walked northbound on Main along with her parents when the suspect turned around from the bench and struck her. The young victim fell to the ground but was not seriously injured, according to SMPD. The suspect fled northbound from the scene and out of sight.

SMPD says it’s detectives are working with LAPD to present consolidated cases to the LA County District Attorney, hoping for a filing of felony child abuse charges.

No booking photo was immediately available.