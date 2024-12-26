LAPD to Host Holiday Ice Skating Event for Children in Need

The Event Features Members of the LAPD Ice Hockey Team, Olympic Figure Skater Tai Babilonia and Members of the la Kings Ice Crew

The Los Angeles Police Department will bring holiday cheer to children from the Union Rescue Mission and South Los Angeles communities with a special ice skating event at LA Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. LIVE on Monday morning.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, features members of the LAPD Ice Hockey Team teaching approximately 40 children how to skate. Joining the effort are Olympic figure skater Tai Babilonia and members of the LA Kings Ice Crew.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell, Deputy Chief Marc Reina, and Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides will also be present. The Los Angeles Police Foundation will distribute gifts to the children during the event.

“This is about providing opportunities for kids who may not otherwise experience activities like ice skating,” said Chief McDonnell in a release. “It’s a chance to inspire hope and build positive connections between our officers and the community.”

The LAPD collaborates year-round with local organizations, including the Union Rescue Mission, to bring unique experiences to children affected by homelessness or economic hardship. Monday’s event, sponsored in part by Coca-Cola and the LA Kings, is designed to bring joy and create lasting memories during the holiday season.

For more information about the event, contact Deputy Chief Marc Reina at 213-305-4541 or via email at 34490@lapd.online.