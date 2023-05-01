“Le Chateau Miramar” provides ocean views for almost $8 million

Le Chateau Miramar, a $7.95 million Pacific Palisades home less than three miles from Castle Rock Beach, is up for sale.

By Zach Armstrong

Le Chateau Miramar, a $7.95 million Pacific Palisades home less than three miles from Castle Rock Beach, is up for sale.

The 7,148 square-foot chateau gives a sweeping view of the Pacific Ocean along with proximity to mountains and trails such as the Los Leones Trail and Paseo Miramar Trailhead. Throughout the house are high ceilings, ornate ironwork and curved staircases.

Built in 2001, the property includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and seven full baths. Additionally, it has two offices, two family rooms, living room, dining room, luxurious media room and a gym with a steam shower.

The property is located at 767 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades, CA. It was listed by James Respondek of Rodeo Realty Pacific Palisades. For more information, visit https://realestate.patch.com/listings/-/li_FmhTa7UO6hkSoDHh6SOMAnBWOyo?territory=pacificpalisades.