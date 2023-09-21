Lemonade Stand Pop-up Coming to Palisades Village

Complimentary Lemonade and Limited-Edition Merchandise Provided

By Zach Armstrong

Coterie, the baby care brand selling diapers, baby wipes and more, will make a special appearance in Pacific Palisades with a lemonade stand pop up on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Bring your little one and join us for a day of good company, complimentary artisanal lemonade and limited-edition merchandise!” as written on Palisades Village’s website. Coterie describes itself as selling “high-performing products” which are hypoallergenic, free of chemicals and cruelty, and made with sustainably plant-based materials.

More information about the upcoming pop-up, taking place at Palisades Village, can be found at https://palisadesvillageca.com/events/coterie-lemonade-stand-pop-up/.