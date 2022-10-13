‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations.
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Staff Writer
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Local Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
October 12, 2022 Staff Writer
Tallula’s, Nobu and more make list By Dolores Quintana Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants...
Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Join the Westside Food Bank’s Walk for Hunger This Weekend
October 12, 2022 Staff Writer
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat* Beloved Palisades Resident Mary J. Rapoport...
YMCA Pumpkin Patch Opens at Simon Meadow
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Former Home of Howie Mandel Listed for $21.5M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 10th 2022
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Architect William Carlton Jarrett Home Has Hit Market For The First Time In...
City Council Plans Safety Upgrades for Intersections Along Wilshire blvd
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Prima Cocina Moving Into Former Kayndaves
October 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant to take over longtime Palisades favorite By Dolores Quintana Prima Cocina, which has a Montana Avenue...
Stacked Set of Food Options Planned for Delta’s New LAX Terminal
October 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Artist Event Showcases Local Brands
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...
