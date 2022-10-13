Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.

in Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video
Branzino from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: tallulasrestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Local Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

Tallula’s, Nobu and more make list By Dolores Quintana  Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

William 'Bill' Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
News, Upbeat Beat

Join the Westside Food Bank’s Walk for Hunger This Weekend

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
News, Video

Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat* Beloved Palisades Resident Mary J. Rapoport...
News, Video

YMCA Pumpkin Patch Opens at Simon Meadow

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Home of Howie Mandel Listed for $21.5M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 10th 2022

October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Architect William Carlton Jarrett Home Has Hit Market For The First Time In...
Real Estate, Video

City Council Plans Safety Upgrades for Intersections Along Wilshire blvd

October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd.

Photo: primacocina.com/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Prima Cocina Moving Into Former Kayndaves

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant to take over longtime Palisades favorite By Dolores Quintana  Prima Cocina, which has a Montana Avenue...

Photo: LAX
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Stacked Set of Food Options Planned for Delta’s New LAX Terminal

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
Food & Drink, Video

National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants.
Food & Drink, Video

‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Artist Event Showcases Local Brands

October 5, 2022

October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
News, Video

Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy.
News, Video

Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open

October 3, 2022

October 3, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...

