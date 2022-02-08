The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day in a special way.
School of Rock
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials
Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan* Palisades Democratic...
Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases
February 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!
February 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...
Market Report: One Ingredient With Many Uses
February 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmer and Chef Abby from McGraph Family Farms teaches us all the fun ways to use Fennel.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles.
LA Metro Reinstates Ticketing
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly two years of free rides, the LA county metropolitan transportation authority has reinstated travel fares for most riders....
Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance: Palisades Today – January 31th, 2022
January 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance* Property Crime Shows Slight...
Local Business Closing After 20 Years On Main Street
January 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The owners of Arts & Letters say goodbye to the community after 20 years of business. Learn why they are...
Angelini Osteria Opening Pacific Palisades Restaurant in 2022
January 26, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana A new branch of Angelini Osteria and Alimentari will soon open a new location in the Pacific...
Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad.
Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday* Large Vigil Held...
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents.
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
