Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two local bakeries and a brewery on the tastiest day of the year!
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Draycott Bringing Back Balloons and Bubbles
June 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Event making its return Tuesday for the first time in two years By Dolores Quintana The Draycott Restaurant is bringing...
What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?
June 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend
June 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by L.A. Orchestra.
“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth
June 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso: Palisades Today – June 6th, 2022
June 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso* Palisades Library...
The Queens of the Peach Variety
June 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...
Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed
June 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
New Pizza Spot Coming to Swarthmore Avenue
June 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Roca Pizza opening early 2023 at 1061 Swarthmore By Dolores Quintana There will be a new location of Roca Pizza...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
June 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades: Palisades Today – May 31st, 2022
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades* Win $1000 Dollars...
Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’
May 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Pudding Concept Feeds LA’s Curious, Dessert Connoisseurs
May 25, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste...
Popular Malibu Restaurant Opening Sushi Spot
May 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe to open malibu Sushi later in the year By Dolores Quintana Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe in Malibu owner...
