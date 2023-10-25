North Italia unveils its new fall menu items along with an exclusive interview with Chef Sammy Sleman.
Local Ingredients Shine in New Fall Menu Unveiled at North Italia
(Video) German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique on Main Street
October 27, 2023 Staff Writer
Engelbert Strauss opens up on 1320 Main Street with 1,000 sq ft of retail. @palisadesnews German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique...
(Video) Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades Winner – Dry Cleaner/Tailor
October 24, 2023 Staff Writer
Located on Sunset Blvd., this is voted best dry cleaner/tailor in Pacific Palisades @palisadesnews This is the Best of Pacific...
(Video) See Inside Marina del Rey’s New Barnes and Noble Store
October 24, 2023 Staff Writer
Minutes Away From the Previous Venice Location, the Bookstore Chain Has Opened New Doors @palisadesnews See Inside Marina del Rey’s...
(Video) Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day of the Dead” Festival
October 20, 2023 Staff Writer
The traditional Día de los Muertos is coming back to Third Street Promenade @palisadesnews Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day...
(Video) Check Out Pacific Palisades’ Pumpkin Patch This Season
October 20, 2023 Staff Writer
The annual pumpkin patch fundraiser has come back @palisadesnews Palisades has a pumpkin patch #pumpkin #pumpkinseason #pumpkinpatch #halloween #spooky #pacificpalisades...
(Video) See Inside Promenade’s New Ice Cream Shop
October 19, 2023 Staff Writer
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has a new spot at Santa Monica’s shopping district @palisadesnews See Inside Promenade’s New Ice Cream...
(Video) Ice Rink Coming Back to Downtown Santa Monica
October 17, 2023 Staff Writer
Ice at Santa Monica is coming back for some classic holiday fun @palisadesnews Ice Rink Coming Back to Downtown Santa...
(Video) Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over Main Street
October 17, 2023 Staff Writer
L.A. Friday Night Skate meets every week in front of SM City Hall. @palisadesnews Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over...
(Video) Multiple Palisadian Retailers Close in Recent Months
October 13, 2023 Staff Writer
These Palisadian stores have closed their doors. @palisadesnews These Palisadian retailers have closed their doors #palisades #pacificpalisades #retail #losangeles #store...
(Video) Hank’s Is Serving This Five-Course Meal For DineLA
October 12, 2023 Staff Writer
This five-course meal is something to enjoy while teams get closer or eliminated from the World Series. @palisadesnews Hank’s is...
(Video) Man Sings ‘Hallelujah’ While Cradling Baby at Third Street Promenade
October 11, 2023 Staff Writer
This baby was rocked to sleep with a powerful and immaculate performance of the classic song. @palisadesnews Man Sings ‘Hallelujah’...
(Video) Look Inside Saint Laurent’s New Palisades Village Store
October 9, 2023 Staff Writer
Saint Laurent has opened up shop across from the Sunset Blvd Starbucks @palisadesnews Saint Laurent is finally open in Palisades...
(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn
October 6, 2023 Staff Writer
Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @palisadesnews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica#santamonica#california#hotelworker #strike#union #worker...
(Video) What’s Being Served On Surfing Fox’s “Sunset Hour” Menu?
October 5, 2023 Staff Writer
Suring Fox, located steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, has a new take on happy hour. @palisadesnews What’s Being...
(Video) Look Inside DMN8 Gym’s New Main Street Location
October 4, 2023 Staff Writer
The gym, already with an outdoor presence in Linear Park, has a new gathering place for gym rats. @palisadesnews Look...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Palisades Turkey Trot Coming Back in November, Registration Open
Four 5K and 10K Races Will Span Throughout the Seaside Neighborhood By Zach Armstrong The Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot 2023...Read more
POPULAR
Sweet Laurel Serving “Halloween Boo Fairies”
The bakery is also selling other limited time options By Zach Armstrong Trick or treaters aren’t the only ones soothing...Read more