Local Restaurant Named One of Top-100 Restaurants in Country

Moonshadows makes Yelp’s annual top-100 list

By Dolores Quintana

A local oceanfront restaurant has been named one of the top-100 restaurants in the country.

Malibu’s venerable Moonshadows has made Yelp’s Annual List of Top 100 restaurants as chosen by Yelp reviewers and placed at number 86 as reported by The Malibu Times. Moonshadows is one of only four restaurants in California to be chosen by Yelpers on Yelp’s ninth annual listing and the other three restaurants were all located in Orange County.

Co-owner and managing director of the restaurant, Andrea Bullo said, as quoted by The Malibu Times, that while the award was exciting that it didn’t really change anything and humbly added that “Like every day you come to work and do the best you can; I share the award with my staff…The guests are the most important thing.”

Moonshadows is located at 20356 Pacific Coast Highway and the Yelp listing said that the restaurant earned its place on the list due to its“chic atmosphere, stunning ocean view and seafood.” The listing went on to describe Moonshadows as a “quintessential California food experience. Perched above the Pacific Ocean at Malibu Beach, this casual but chic eatery is a popular destination for anniversaries, birthday dinners, and romantic, post-beach cocktails. Many diners come just for a coveted spot on the sundeck.”

Andrea Bullo is an Italian who hails from the city of Venice. He assumed ownership of Moonshadows in 2001 and with co-owners and friends Rodolfo Costella and Franco Simplicio, changed the course of the restaurant seeking a more casually elegant vibe for the “diamond in the rough” establishment. The new direction was a success with the restaurant receiving Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence from 2006 to 2011 and a Michelin award. Bullo further stated, as quoted by The Malibu Times, “It’s a great spot where people feel very comfortable coming in,” Bullo commented. “When I see repeating [sic] business and customers, that’s what I’m looking for. In this business, you feel humble, and you do your job, and after 21 years, people still like what we’re doing. All of our guests have been coming for so many years, and everybody knows about the gorgeous sunsets.”