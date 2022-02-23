Local Restaurant Named One of Top-100 Restaurants in Country

Photo: Facebook (@MoonshadowsMalibu90265)

Moonshadows makes Yelp’s annual top-100 list

By Dolores Quintana 

A local oceanfront restaurant has been named one of the top-100 restaurants in the country. 

Malibu’s venerable Moonshadows has made Yelp’s Annual List of Top 100 restaurants as chosen by Yelp reviewers and placed at number 86 as reported by The Malibu Times. Moonshadows is one of only four restaurants in California to be chosen by Yelpers on Yelp’s ninth annual listing and the other three restaurants were all located in Orange County. 

Co-owner and managing director of the restaurant, Andrea Bullo said, as quoted by The Malibu Times, that while the award was exciting that it didn’t really change anything and humbly added that “Like every day you come to work and do the best you can; I share the award with my staff…The guests are the most important thing.” 

Moonshadows is located at 20356 Pacific Coast Highway and the Yelp listing said that the restaurant earned its place on the list due to its“chic atmosphere, stunning ocean view and seafood.” The listing went on to describe Moonshadows as a “quintessential California food experience. Perched above the Pacific Ocean at Malibu Beach, this casual but chic eatery is a popular destination for anniversaries, birthday dinners, and romantic, post-beach cocktails. Many diners come just for a coveted spot on the sundeck.” 

Andrea Bullo is an Italian who hails from the city of Venice. He assumed ownership of Moonshadows in 2001 and with co-owners and friends Rodolfo Costella and Franco Simplicio, changed the course of the restaurant seeking a more casually elegant vibe for the “diamond in the rough” establishment. The new direction was a success with the restaurant receiving Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence from 2006 to 2011 and a Michelin award. Bullo further stated, as quoted by The Malibu Times, “It’s a great spot where people feel very comfortable coming in,” Bullo commented. “When I see repeating [sic] business and customers, that’s what I’m looking for. In this business, you feel humble, and you do your job, and after 21 years, people still like what we’re doing. All of our guests have been coming for so many years, and everybody knows about the gorgeous sunsets.”

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@LACAssessor).
News

Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...

Photo: Courtesy Sylvan Learning Center
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Brentwood Welcomes New Sylvan Learning Center

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

By Susan Payne  A new Sylvan Learning Center is ready to tackle learning challenges students in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.

Joaquin Niemann (right) pictured with Tiger Woods following his victory at the 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photo: Facebook (@thegenesisinv).
News

Joaquin Niemann Wins 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Chilean golfer wins in wire-to-wire fashion By Dan Scali/Genesis Invitational  Winning wire-to-wire on the PGA TOUR is not an easy...

A wildfire in Lake Elsinore, California, in 2018. Under one possible scenario, the study projects, the number of days with a high risk for fire would nearly double to about 58 days per year by 2100. Photo: slworking2/Flickr.
News

Even in Southern California, Wildfire Frequency Is Likely to Increase by End of Century

February 21, 2022

Read more
February 21, 2022

UCLA-led research forecasts an increase in the number of days with high risk for fire By David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom California’s...
News, Video

LA Unified School District Will Drop Mask Mandates: Palisades Today – February 21st 2022

February 21, 2022

Read more
February 21, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Wielding Machete Causes PCH Lane Closure* LA Unified School District Will...

Photo: realtor.com.
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Malibu Home Designed by Buff and Hensman Sells for $17.5 Million

February 19, 2022

Read more
February 19, 2022

Ravishing Malibu mid-century home sells after only 30 days on the market By Dolores Quintana A Mid-Century Malibu home near...

A conceptual rendering of a station on the California High Speed Rail system. Credit: Kilograph.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...

Chuck Lorre at PaleyFest 2013. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Palisades Producer Donates $7 Million to Venice Family Clinic

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation donated the single largest sum on record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced last...

Photo: Courtesy John O’Groats
Dining, News

John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...

Photo: angelinipalisades.com
Dining, News

Esteemed Chefs Open Palisades Italian Restaurant

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades now open By Kerry Slater Two esteemed Italian chefs have...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...

Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA
News

Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...

Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
News

FILM REVIEW

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR