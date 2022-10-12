Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.

in Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
News, Upbeat Beat

Join the Westside Food Bank’s Walk for Hunger This Weekend

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
News, Video

Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat* Beloved Palisades Resident Mary J. Rapoport...
News, Video

YMCA Pumpkin Patch Opens at Simon Meadow

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Home of Howie Mandel Listed for $21.5M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 10th 2022

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Architect William Carlton Jarrett Home Has Hit Market For The First Time In...
Real Estate, Video

City Council Plans Safety Upgrades for Intersections Along Wilshire blvd

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Food & Drink, Video

National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Artist Event Showcases Local Brands

October 5, 2022

Read more
October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
News, Video

Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
News, Video

Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...
News, Real Estate, Video

A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 3rd 2022

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month* Ben Affleck’s...
Real Estate, Video

Mixed-use Project to Replacing Chipotle on Wilshire Under Review

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Charity, Video

The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Food & Drink, Video

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Video, Wellness

Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR