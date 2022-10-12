William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
Join the Westside Food Bank’s Walk for Hunger This Weekend
October 12, 2022 Staff Writer
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat* Beloved Palisades Resident Mary J. Rapoport...
YMCA Pumpkin Patch Opens at Simon Meadow
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Former Home of Howie Mandel Listed for $21.5M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 10th 2022
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Architect William Carlton Jarrett Home Has Hit Market For The First Time In...
City Council Plans Safety Upgrades for Intersections Along Wilshire blvd
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Artist Event Showcases Local Brands
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...
A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 3rd 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month* Ben Affleck’s...
Mixed-use Project to Replacing Chipotle on Wilshire Under Review
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.Read more
POPULAR
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...Read more