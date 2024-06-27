Los Angeles City Council Designates Marilyn Monroe House as Historic Cultural Landmark

Unanimous Vote Preserves Brentwood Home Where Iconic Actress Marilyn Monroe Lived and Died

The Los Angeles City Council has approved the resolution to designate the Marilyn Monroe House in Brentwood as a historic cultural landmark. This vote will preserve the home and prevent the current owner from demolishing it, where Monroe died.

The Council had already held public comment on the matter in a previous meeting, ensuring that the community’s voice was heard. The only person who spoke on the matter was Council District 11 City Councilmember Traci Park who was the author of the resolution.

Park stated that no person or place was as iconic as Marilyn Monroe and that the designation to preserve the home should have occurred 60 years ago. She stressed the fact that it was the only home that Monroe ever owned, that many of the actress’ most celebrated photographs were taken there, and that the percentage of the city’s historic designations that honor women is only three percent as reasons why the house should be preserved.

She also introduced a motion to evaluate tour bus restrictions on Fifth Helena Drive and nearby streets to address local Brentwood constituents’ concerns about traffic congestion and safety. She assured residents that she and her team would listen to any other concerns that could become an issue in the future. Park added that she had been working with the owners of the property to see if it was feasible to move the home to another location so that the public could have access to the beloved actress’ home.

The vote was unanimous.