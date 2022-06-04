Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency (Notices) to Los Angeles County property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2021-22 tax year. 

The Notices include the attached insert which provides important information regarding payment options, the Department’s office location and office hours. The taxes are delinquent and will default on Friday, July 1, 2022. At that time, we will impose a $15 redemption fee and additional penalties of 1.5 percent per month on the defaulted taxes. 

Knox cautions property owners that if residential or agricultural property remains tax defaulted for more than five years or commercial property or unimproved vacant residential lots for more than three years, the County will sell the property at a public auction in accordance with State law. 

Knox advised, “As a result of this mailing, property owners may find it difficult to reach us on the telephone. They may obtain answers to the great majority of their questions, including how to request a copy of a property tax bill, obtain the amount due on any property, or find the tax payment history for the past three fiscal tax years on the Los Angeles County Property Tax Portal at propertytax.lacounty.gov. Property owners may also call the toll-free Property Tax Information Line at 1(888) 807-2111, where automated information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.” 

Property owners can subscribe to receive property tax related emails from the Treasurer and Tax Collector regarding special notices and upcoming events, such as annual property tax deadline reminders, office location updates and other news. To subscribe, taxpayers may go to Email Notification Service at ttc.lacounty.gov/eNotify.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...
News, Upbeat Beat

Teen Cancer America to Host Third Annual Polo Event at Will Rogers Polo Club

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Fundraiser to feature music, food, hospitality and more! By Staff Writer Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national non-profit founded by...
Opinion, Real Estate

Population Loss: New Era or Pandemic Glitch?

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist The numbers suggest a major change is underway in California. It would take a Nostradamus to...

The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...
Education, News

Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Dolores Quintana When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...

LAFD Air Ops respond to a hiker fatality on Sunday in the area near Will Rogers State Park. Photo: Citizen App.
News

53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend...
News, Video

Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades: Palisades Today – May 31st, 2022

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades* Win $1000 Dollars...

The LAFD combats a brush fire burning in the bluffs above Pacific Palisades in 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Pacific Palisades Hillside Task Force Surveys Encampments and Fire Hazards

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

By Dolores Quintana On May 18, The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness met with other local enforcement agencies at...

Photo: Joe Bryant.
News, Real Estate

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

May 28, 2022

Read more
May 28, 2022

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price By Sam Catanzaro The seller of...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...

Photo: Realtor.com
News

Is a $69 Million Riviera Mansion Still a Deal?

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

22,640 square-foot property on market for $69 million By Dolores Quintana The most expensive property in Santa Monica has been...

15000 Corona Del Mar. Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Executive Marlin Prager Sells Pacific Palisades for $25 Million

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Sale second most expensive in the Palisades this year By Dolores Quintana Marlin Prager, an entertainment industry executive, has sold...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR