Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.

Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through the company TheRingFinders.com, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Video
Upbeat Beat, Video

I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats

June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
Video

City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks

June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
News, Video

Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts: Palisades Today – June 28, 2021

June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts * Councilman...
Video

Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field

June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
Real Estate, Video

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 26, 2021

June 26, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 26, 2021

June 26, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Recovering?

June 26, 2021

June 26, 2021

A busy Memorial Day weekend in which local hotel occupancy rates reached their highest levels since the pandemic began has...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Summer Programs for Kids at the Brentwood Library

June 26, 2021

June 26, 2021

The Donald Bruce Kaufman – Brentwood Branch Library has summer programs for kids and adults, learn all about them in...
Video

Visiting the Oldest Private Cemetery in Los Angeles

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

The Pascual Marquez family cemetery has a rich history dating back to 1839 and is located on the same site...
Video

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
News, Video

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Living Food for Your Health

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Video

