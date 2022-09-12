Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction

The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August

Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA complex is nearly complete. The former Trident Center Office Complex in Sawtell has been redeveloped and renovated by McCarthy Cook and Northwood Investors as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles..

Originally built in the 1980s, the complex is bordered by Corinth Avenue, Mississippi Avenue, Olympic Boulevard and Perdue Avenue. The renovation of the 10-story building with 300,000 square feet of office space has added a glass exterior and 115,000 square feet of additional office space to the structure with a series of connecting structures between the twin towers. The structure came with a parking lot that can accommodate 2,000 vehicles.

Edward Cook III of McCarthy Cook & Company said in a statement, quoted by Urbanize Los Angeles, “The vision for Lumen was a natural-light infused workplace with unrivaled outdoor amenities and services to inspire creative employers to attract and retain a creative workforce in a holistic campus environment that enhances health, wellness, collaboration, and company culture. In a city where tech, media, and entertainment intersect, Lumen provides a place where creative people can thrive.”

Lumen was designed by Gensler and the design adds outdoor open space underneath bridged sections built between the buildings. The outdoor space is 65,000 square feet of private space for companies in the building and that would allow for events in a 2,200 square foot event space.