Luxury Fashion Brand Holding Exclusive Collection Launch in Palisades

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesvillage

The Event Includes Champagne and Private Styling Appointments

By Zach Armstrong

Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury fashion house with a Palisades Village location at, is welcoming Caruso Signature Members for an exclusive launch of the company’s latest collection. 

Taking place Sept. 29, the event will include complimentary Champagne, private styling appointments and a chance for participants to win a limited-edition book and Jenga set.

Headquartered in Milan, Bottega Veneta was established in 1966 and soon garnered an iconic look thanks to its distinctive leather weaving patterns. According to its website, the brand carries a wide range of different accessories and clothes including $1,800 boots, $6,700 flannel jackets, $8,700 mini dresses and $4,400 bags.

A Caruso Signature is a rewards-earning membership that gives members access to deals for shopping, dining at its destinations which include Palisades Village, The Grove at Beverly Hills and The Americana at Brand in Glendale. 

More information about the event and a link to become a Caruso Signature member can be found at https://palisadesvillageca.com/events/fall-winter-collection-launch-at-bottega-veneta/.

