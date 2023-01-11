Luxury Italian Fashion House Opens in Palisades Village

Bottega Veneta among new tenets at Palisades Village

Among new stores at Palisades are a high-end Italian fashion house, fragrance brand and a family denim company.

Last month, Bottega Veneta opened on the Promenade at Palisades Village.

“Bottega Veneta has set a new standard for luxury since its birth in Vicenza in 1966. Inspired by Italian culture with a global outlook, the house is defined by a distinctly refined attitude. Bottega Veneta uses noble materials to create considered pieces that become part of their owners’ lives. The house embraces a core philosophy of style, innovation and luxury. In 2021, Matthieu Blazy was appointed Creative Director,” read the directory listing on Palisades VIllage’s website.

Also now open at Palisades Village is fragrance company Byredo.

“Founded in 2006, Byredo is a modern European luxury fragrance, home, beauty and accessory experience that sparks exploration and curiosity in its visitors. Explore the brand’s nostalgic and emotional take on lifestyle and personal items,” Palisades Village writes.

Joining the Village as well is Favorite Daughter where one can “shop casual, cool denim and ready-to-wear pieces for every occasion at Favorite Daughter, designed by sisters Sara and Erin Foster.”

Looking ahead, two new tenets will soon be coming to Palisades Village: Roca Pizza and Officine Générale.