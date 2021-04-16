Luxury Motel Could Replace PCH Parking Lot

Hotel planned for south of Malibu Pier

By Chad Winthrop

A developer wants to replace a parking lot on Pacific Coast Highway with a luxury motel.

Developer Surfrider Plaza, LLC – an affiliation of Hakim Holdings – wants to build a 20-room, 7,700-square-foot hotel with 47 parking spaces both below and above ground. The proposed development is called the Malibu Inn Motel.

The 1.2 acre site at 22959 PCH, just south of the Malibu Pier, is currently used as a parking lot for beach visitors and nearby businesses.

According to plans submitted to the City of Malibu, access off PCH would be provided via an altered driveway layout, which would include removing one of the three existing driveways at the adjacent Malibu Inn property to the west and constructing a new driveway at the eastern edge of the project site. The motel would consist of a single building oriented parallel to PCH and separated from PCH by a surface parking lot and driveway aisle. The building would be set back approximately 61 feet from PCH.

Malibu-based Burdge and Associates Architects is the project designer.

The City of Malibu indicates that construction would take around 14-months. A hearing date before the Malibu Planning Commission has yet to be set.