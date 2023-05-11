Malibu Seafood Sensation To Expand to Huntington Beach Pier

Christopher Tompkins Fanbase For His Malibu Restaurant Has Led To Expansions Into Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Downtown LA.

Broad Street Oyster Company, a popular seafood restaurant in Malibu, is expanding again and opening a new location at the former Ruby’s Diner on the Huntington Beach Pier.

The opening is set for mid-summer. Founder Christopher Tompkins started as a pop-up vendor offering raw bar items before opening his Malibu restaurant. Tompkins’ fanbase has grown leading to expansions into Santa Barbara, San Francisco, and Downtown LA’s Grand Central Market.

Broad Street Oyster Co.’s menu offers a mix of seafood staples and big specials such as seafood towers filled with fresh oysters, Santa Barbara sea urchin, stone crab claws, and more. The restaurant’s popular lobster roll is a must-try, but the fish sandwich and the burger are also well-liked by its young, energetic crowds.

The new location at the Huntington Beach Pier will offer Broad Street Oyster a highly visible address to reach a whole new audience in Orange County.