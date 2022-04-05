Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits
* Residents Respond To Mayoral Candidate Rick Carouso’s Statement On L.A Safety
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
This The Season For Tangerines
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
Resilient Palisades’ Earth Day Celebration at Will Rogers
April 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Saturday, April 16, 2022. 10:00am – 3:00pm Resilient Palisades is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Will Rogers State Park...
Irene Dunne Guild Is Planning the M2 Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club
April 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild “Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health...
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles
April 4, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...
Pacific Palisades Excluded From LA County Guaranteed Income Program
April 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
$1,000 a month program applies only to low-income communities By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000...
New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws
April 4, 2022 Staff Writer
Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...
Sam Yam, Founder of Patreon, Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion
Ramtin Ray Nosrati-mansion sold for $14 million By Dolores Quintana Sam Yam, owner of the membership website Patreon, has purchased...
Spanish Estate With Views of Riviera Hits Market
Nearly century-old property hits market By Dolores Quintana An elegant estate from nearly 100 years ago iis the most expensive...
Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction
Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
PPCC Request Federal Funding for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon
April 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Via a straw poll vote last week the Pacific Palisades Community Council Board indicated approval for the Executive Committee to...
Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!
April 1, 2022 Nick Antonicello
City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores
April 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
This The Season For Tangerines
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...Read more
POPULAR
Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles
Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates "career insiders" ignoring the problem! By...Read more