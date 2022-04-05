Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022

* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits
* Residents Respond To Mayoral Candidate Rick Carouso’s Statement On L.A Safety
Food & Drink, Video

This The Season For Tangerines

April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Video, Wellness

Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark

April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022

WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...

Photo: parks.ca.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Resilient Palisades’ Earth Day Celebration at Will Rogers

April 5, 2022

April 5, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022. 10:00am – 3:00pm Resilient Palisades is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Will Rogers State Park...
News, Upbeat Beat

Irene Dunne Guild Is Planning the M2 Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club

April 5, 2022

April 5, 2022

Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild  “Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...

Craig Greiwe. Photo: Official.
News

Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles

April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022

Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Pacific Palisades Excluded From LA County Guaranteed Income Program

April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022

$1,000 a month program applies only to low-income communities  By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws

April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022

Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...

Rendering: Huntington Estate Properties.
News, Real Estate

Sam Yam, Founder of Patreon, Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion

April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022

Ramtin Ray Nosrati-mansion sold for $14 million By Dolores Quintana Sam Yam, owner of the membership website Patreon, has purchased...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Spanish Estate With Views of Riviera Hits Market

April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022

Nearly century-old property hits market  By Dolores Quintana An elegant estate from nearly 100 years ago iis the most expensive...

Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Real Estate

Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction

April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022

Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
News

PPCC Request Federal Funding for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon

April 1, 2022

April 1, 2022

Via a straw poll vote last week the Pacific Palisades Community Council Board indicated approval for the Executive Committee to...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

April 1, 2022

April 1, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 1, 2022

April 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
News

Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores

April 1, 2022

April 1, 2022

Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...

