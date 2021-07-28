Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us some historical insight into the first vineyards in Los Angeles. Video brought to you by Kline Academy.
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games: Palisades Today – July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games For Men’s Fencing *...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Architectural “Troxell House” destroyed by fire on Paseo Miramar
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Family searches for lost dog after devastating home fire on Paseo Miramar. Video brought to you by Future Elite Academy.
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
Tyra Banks Opens ‘Smize Cream’ Shop in Santa Monica
July 20, 2021 Staff Writer
Supermodel’s newest venture now open on first floor plaza of Santa Monica Place By Kerry Slater Supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra...
Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home: Palisades Today – July 19, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home * Pacific...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge
Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces
July 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths
La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...
Brentwood Restaurant Known for Rotisserie Chicken and Cocktails Closes
July 14, 2021 Staff Writer
Bandera closes up shop on Wilshire Boulevard By Kerry Slater A Brentwood restaurant and lounge known for their rotisserie chicken...
