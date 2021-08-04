A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing biker culture. Video brought to you by School of Rock.
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer: Palisades Today – August 2, 2021
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer...
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
August 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
July 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
Fast Casual Mexican Eatery Opens at Palisades Village
July 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
New fast-casual concept from Chef Isaias Peña now open By Kerry Slater Qué Padre, a new fast-casual concept from Chef...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games: Palisades Today – July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games For Men’s Fencing *...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Architectural “Troxell House” destroyed by fire on Paseo Miramar
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Family searches for lost dog after devastating home fire on Paseo Miramar. Video brought to you by Future Elite Academy.
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
digital
