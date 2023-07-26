Malibu’s Wine Tasting Experience Offers Private Luxury Tour

There Will Be Stops at Strange Family Vineyards, Summer Somewhere Wines, Rosenthal Tasting Room and More

The Malibu Wine Tasting Experience on July 28 offers an exclusive and personalized adventure, starting and ending at a location of choice. A private luxury vehicle and expert guide will be at service.

The journey leads to Malibu, where an array of wine tasting options awaits. Depending on date and availability, there will be stops at vineyards such as Strange Family Vineyards, Summer Somewhere Wines, Rosenthal Tasting Room, The Barn at Cielo, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. Attendees can enjoy tastings at three of these venues, with food provided at one of the tasting rooms, featuring either a cheese board or charcuterie, depending on the location.

The minimum required for booking is two people, while group rates are available for parties larger than three. Each ticket is valid for one person, and the maximum group size is six. The driving tour typically lasts between 5 to 6 hours.

To grab a reservation or tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/malibu-wine-tasting-experience-w-pickup-and-drop-off-tickets-393338354607?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&from=c3a5353a2c2211eeb4497ed463c9cbfd&_gl=1*1b1p3u5*_up*MQ..&gclid=Cj0KCQjwiIOmBhDjARIsAP6YhSXFjWr3y2l5w_sFRAP_HpWSBUpM55LpBSvi5aOT6GlKiuEMYrIvMUIaAjlFEALw_wcB.