Man Attacks Magician at Child’s Birthday Party in Palisades

Two Others Were Victims of the Man’s Rampage Earlier That Day

By Zach Armstrong

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three victims including a magician at a four-year-old’s birthday party in Pacific Palisades over the weekend, LAPD confirmed.

On Saturday, at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mesa Road, a man was punched by a suspect later identified as Bryan Stennett, 36, who then walked down the street and punched another victim, Mike Deasy, seconds after walking into his home. Deasy spoke with ABC7 Los Angeles, saying “When I turned around to close [the door], this guy came up and started wailing on me.” Deasy was hospitalized with serious wounds to his face and hands.

Soon after, in Rustic Canyon Recreational Park where a young child’s birthday party was being held, Stennett arrived, yelling insults toward the magician, as reported by ABC7. During the performance, the suspect came up from behind, situating himself between the performer and around 20 watching kids, and sucker-punched the magician, a witness detailed to the local news outlet.

Three adult attendees of the party charged toward Stennett, who fled the scene until being caught and apprehended by authorities.

Stennett was booked for misdemeanor battery, while further information about his criminal history remains under investigation, LAPD confirmed with Mirror Media Group.