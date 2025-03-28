March Madness Celebration Coming to Santa Monica Pier

The celebration will culminate in an evening viewing party at Patio 66, where fans can watch the games while enjoying food

Basketball fans and beachgoers alike can experience the excitement of March Madness at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier this Saturday, March 29. The event, running from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature live music, cheer performances, giveaways, and a game-day viewing party with happy hour specials.

Guests can enjoy high-energy entertainment throughout the day, starting with a performance from the Santa Monica College Cheer Team from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. DJ TyeHollywood, from iHeartRadio, will take over from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., spinning live music and hosting giveaways. The celebration will culminate in an evening viewing party at Patio 66, where fans can watch the games while enjoying food and drink specials from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific Park, located at 380 Santa Monica Pier, is the only admission-free amusement park in Los Angeles, featuring 12 rides, midway games, dining options, and retail shopping. The March Madness event offers a blend of basketball spirit and seaside fun, making it a prime destination for both locals and visitors.

