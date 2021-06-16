This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify TV: Flag Stolen From Veterans Cemetery
A large garrison flag remains missing from the veterans national cemetery in Westwood after it was stolen from on Memorial...
Summer Bocce Ball Leagues Starting Soon at Veterans Park
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades Bocce is kicking off its inaugural summer bocce season at Veterans Gardens with leagues for all ages, learn more...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
June 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
Food Review: Pizza That Lives up to the Hype
Prime Pizza, now on the Westside, serves up a top-notch slice By Kerry Slater A highly anticipated pizza joint recently...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M: Palisades Today – June 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M *...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Palisades Women’s Club is Kicking Off the Summer With A New Elected Team
June 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The PPWC is a non-profit organization of women supporting each other and the community since 1925, learn what they are...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
