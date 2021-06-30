Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes. This video was brought to you by School of Rock.
Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?
Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats
LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.
Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks
With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts: Palisades Today – June 28, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts * Councilman...
Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field
After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Recovering?
A busy Memorial Day weekend in which local hotel occupancy rates reached their highest levels since the pandemic began has...
Summer Programs for Kids at the Brentwood Library
June 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Donald Bruce Kaufman – Brentwood Branch Library has summer programs for kids and adults, learn all about them in...
Visiting the Oldest Private Cemetery in Los Angeles
June 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pascual Marquez family cemetery has a rich history dating back to 1839 and is located on the same site...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant
June 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
Market Report: Living Food for Your Health
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
digital
