Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?

If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your dietary goals. Today we learn from the expert farmer on how to cook this unique veggie.
.
Video brought to you by School of Rock

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Video, Wellness

Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
News, Video

Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH: Palisades Today – January 10th, 2022

January 10, 2022

Read more
January 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH* Beloved Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Closes...
Video

Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays

January 8, 2022

Read more
January 8, 2022

Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents. Video brought to...
Video

Mural Honoring the Life of Molly Steinsapir Coming to the Palisades

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...

Photos: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink

Food Review: Go Go Bird Brings LA-Style Fried Chicken to Westside

January 5, 2022

Read more
January 5, 2022

Chef Brandon Kida’s Go Go Bird comes to Citizen Public Market By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s Citizen Public Market has...
Food & Drink, Video, Wellness

Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza

January 5, 2022

Read more
January 5, 2022

Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Video, Wellness

Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure

January 5, 2022

Read more
January 5, 2022

A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Video

Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of...
News, Video

Pali High Charter Delays Enforcement Of A Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – January 3rd, 2022

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Women Arrested After Assaulting Fellow Passenger On Delta Flight* Pali High...
Video

The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit

December 28, 2021

Read more
December 28, 2021

Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...

Chu-toro (medium fatty tuna) Yamakake from Soko. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

Palisades News’ Best Westside Dishes of 2021

December 28, 2021

Read more
December 28, 2021

By Sam Catanzaro Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime in-between, the Westside has no shortage of world-class food to...
News, Video

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: Palisades Today – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...
Food & Drink, Video, Wellness

Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters

December 23, 2021

Read more
December 23, 2021

Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Video

Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Video, Wellness

Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR