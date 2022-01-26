Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad.
Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish
Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad.
Angelini Osteria Opening Pacific Palisades Restaurant in 2022
January 26, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana A new branch of Angelini Osteria and Alimentari will soon open a new location in the Pacific...
Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday* Large Vigil Held...
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents.
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside: Palisades Today – January 17th, 2022
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside* Marquez Charter Elementary Welcomes...
Over 700 Veterans Housed
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a Veterans Affairs representative about how over 700 veterans received housing in the last few months of 2021..Video...
Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?
January 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your...
Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!
January 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH: Palisades Today – January 10th, 2022
January 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH* Beloved Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Closes...
Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays
January 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents.
Mural Honoring the Life of Molly Steinsapir Coming to the Palisades
January 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...
Food Review: Go Go Bird Brings LA-Style Fried Chicken to Westside
January 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Chef Brandon Kida’s Go Go Bird comes to Citizen Public Market By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s Citizen Public Market has...
