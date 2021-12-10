Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion

Actor makes $3 million profit on sale

By Dolores Quintana

Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion that has been on the market since January of this year.

The property exchanged hands in an off market sale for $18 million. Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso originally bought the house for $15 million almost a decade ago, so they did realize a small profit. The asking price for the seven bedroom, ten bathroom house that sits on a half acre of land on a corner and completely screened lot was originally listed at $21 million.

The estate has a Hawaiian-inspired style that blends the influences of California Modernism, Craftsman style, and Southeast Asian decor that spans a grand total of 13,00 square feet. KAA Design House built the home in 2004 with the promise of the use of organic materials and artisanal craftsmanship. Wood, stone and stucco are the principal building materials, with a large atrium with a mahogany ceiling. Mahogany and stone were also used in the kitchen that leads into a dining room and family area with glass walls from ceiling to floor.

The home comes with a billiards room, media room, and in the basement, a child’s playroom, wine cellar, and gym.

Ann Sarnoff and her husband Richard purchased the estate, she is the first female CEO of Warner Brothers and he is a managing director at KKR, the global investment group. Damon and his family had no use for the home any longer since they now reside in New York City.