Mayor Announces Self-Certification and AI Permitting Initiatives for Palisades Fire Recovery

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, under Colonel Swenson, has cleared 500 properties in the Palisades, enabling rebuilding to begin

Mayor Karen Bass unveiled new measures to aid Pacific Palisades residents recovering from a catastrophic firestorm that claimed 12 lives and destroyed thousands of homes just over 100 days ago. In her State of the City address Monday, Bass outlined initiatives to streamline rebuilding and support the community, emphasizing a rapid and resilient recovery.

Bass introduced a self-certification program to reduce redundancy in the permitting process, allowing residents to bypass repetitive bureaucratic steps. Additionally, she announced an innovative initiative to deploy artificial intelligence to accelerate the city’s permit approvals, aiming to get Palisades residents back into their homes faster. If successful, both programs could expand citywide.

“Home is at the heart of healing,” Bass said, addressing the Palisades community directly. She noted that the recovery is on track to be California’s fastest, with permits issued twice as quickly as after the 2018 Camp and Woolsey fires and utilities restored significantly sooner.

The mayor also highlighted a public-private partnership to rebuild the Palisades Recreation Center, led by organizations like Steadfast LA and LA Strong Sports, with support from Lakers coach JJ Redick. The initiative aims to provide a renewed community space for youth still grappling with the trauma of the fires and the pandemic.

Bass praised local heroes, including Larry Vein of Pali Strong, Maryam Zar of the Palisades Recovery Coalition, Sue Kohl of the Pacific Palisades Community Council, and Kevin Chin, a cancer patient who saved lives during the blaze. She also commended Councilwoman Traci Park for her tireless advocacy, noting her daily presence at fire stations and recovery centers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, under Colonel Swenson, has cleared 500 properties in the Palisades, enabling rebuilding to begin. A Disaster Recovery Center opened in January has assisted nearly 10,000 households with vital documents and services, while four Worker and Family Recovery Centers offer financial and business aid to those who lost jobs, including housekeepers, caregivers, and small business workers.

“We still have a long way to go,” Bass acknowledged, “but we are committed to delivering results for this community.”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
News, Upbeat

Top Freerunners Set to Compete at ‘Kings of the Concrete’ in Venice Beach

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

The event marks a new chapter in the evolution of Kings of the Concrete, which began as a digital contest...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Stops Can Now be Adopted

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

A new effort by Santa Monica aims to supplement city maintenance crews and increase engagement around public transit The City...
News, Video

(Video) A Myriad of Ways to Unlock Your Beauty Offered at Mirror Mirror Med Spa

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

For More Info, Go To Mirrormedspa.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/KJ6rMHm6wj pic.twitter.com/hRl6JlLSNy — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) April 23, 2025
News, Video

(Video) Palisades High School Holds First Day at New Santa Monica Location

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Months After the Wildfires, Pali High Will No Longer Hold Classes Via Zoom and Have Them in a Temporary Santa...
News

New York Film Academy in Los Angeles Offers Summer Camps, Programs

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

New York Film Academy in Los Angeles is hosting several summer camps for teenagers and kids, providing practical training in...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Revote Planned for Malibu School District Split

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

Committee’s Initial Rejection of Malibu’s Petition Faces Procedural Challenge A Los Angeles County committee narrowly voted to reject a proposal...

Photo: LA County Assessor Jeff Prang. Photo: Official
News, Upbeat

Disaster Relief Fair to Offer Resources for Homeowners Affected by Wildfires

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

The event will feature representatives from various city and county departments, including experts on property ownership, tax assistance, and disaster...
News

Cali Camp Welcomes Los Angeles Campers

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Roam streams, meadows and oak trees in the heart of rock-lined Topanga Canyon this summer at Cali...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

One Arrested, One Suspect at Large in Santa Monica Ocean Front Walk Stabbing

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at (310) 458-8398 Police have arrested one suspect and are...
News, Upbeat

Building Permit Fees to be Waived for Palisades Fire Victims, Mayor Announces

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The waived fees and new initiatives build on emergency orders designed to unlock innovation and prioritize getting residents back home...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Residents Reunite Months After Wildfires at ‘Rooted in Resilience’ Event

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Three Months After the Devastating Wildfires, Palisadians Reconnected at Clover Park for a Day of Music, Games, Food and More...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Affordable Housing Complex Proposed to Replace 1940s Mar Vista Fourplex

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Plans call for the demolition of the four-unit structure, which was reportedly sold in November for $1.9 million A 1940s-era...
Hard, News

LADWP Cites 114-Year-Old Court Ruling to Defend Against Lawsuits Over Pacific Palisades Fire

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The legal strategy comes in response to a growing wave of lawsuits that claim LADWP’s alleged mismanagement contributed to the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Siblings Stabbed on Santa Monica Beach

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The stabbing comes amid heightened concerns over nighttime safety at Santa Monica State Beach A brother and sister were hospitalized...
News

Registration is Open for Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Summer programs at Harvard-Westlake are open for registration.  Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR